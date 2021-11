By Trend

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian dismissed Arshak Karapetyan from the post of defense minister and, by the suggestion of the prime minister, appointed Suren Papikyan to this post, Trend reports on Nov. 15 citing Armenian media.

By another decree, Papikyan was dismissed from the post of deputy prime minister.

story will be updated

---

