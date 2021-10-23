By Trend

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by an all-time high of 37,678 in the past 24 hours to 8,205,983, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia registered its all-time highs of the coronavirus case tally for the third straight time. The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.46%, the latest data show.

In particular, 2,783 new coronavirus cases were registered in the past day in the Moscow Region, 997 in the Samara Region, 761 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 729 in the Voronezh Region and 667 in the Republic of Bashkortostan, the crisis center reported.

The number of patients undergoing medical treatment from the coronavirus infection increased to 833,318, it said.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 26,077 in the past 24 hours to 7,143,137, the crisis center reported.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals upon their recovery fell to 87% of all infections, the latest figures indicate.

Russia registered an all-time high of 1,075 coronavirus fatalities in the past day compared to 1,064 a day before, the crisis center reported.

Russia registered all-time highs of coronavirus fatalities for the fifth straight day. Overall, 229,528 people have died of the coronavirus infection in Russia since the start of the pandemic. The mortality rate remained at 2.8%, the latest figures indicate.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 7,803 in the past 24 hours compared to 8,166 a day before to 1,761,650, the crisis center reported.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.45%, the latest figures show.

Eighty-two coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours compared to seventy-nine a day before, bringing fatalities in the Russian capital to 30,619 (1.74% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in the Russian capital grew by 3,986 in the past day to 1,556,721. Currently, 174,310 people continue their medical treatment from the coronavirus infection in Moscow, it said.

Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg grew by 3,360 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,233 a day before to 683,103, the crisis center reported.

The latest coronavirus tally in St. Petersburg is the highest since January 5, it said.

Coronavirus recoveries in St. Petersburg grew by 2,887 in the past day to 623,226. Sixty-seven coronavirus patients died of the coronavirus infection in the city in the past 24 hours, bringing fatalities to 23,296, the latest figures indicate.

