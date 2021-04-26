By Trend

Armenia must deviate from the influence of the Armenian diaspora to ensure peace in the region, Fahrettin Altun, Head of the Public Relations Department of Turkey’s Presidential Administration, said, Trend reports.

He stressed that Turkey has never had problems with the Armenian people, but Armenia, being under the influence of its diaspora, continues to harbor hatred of Turkey.

Commenting on the use of the word "genocide" by US President Joe Biden, Altun emphasized that this would undoubtedly damage relations between the two countries.

US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide" in his statement of Apr. 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.

---

