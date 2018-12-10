By Trend

The TurStat analytical agency presented a ranking of countries in terms of visits by Russian tourists in 2018, analyzing the statistics of outbound tourist trips from Russia for the first 9 months of 2018, Trend reports referring to kabar.kg.

Kyrgyzstan is among the top 30 countries of Russian tourists.

The number of Russian tours to Kyrgyzstan decreased by 3% to 193 thousand for the first 9 months of 2018 compared with last year.

According to the TourStat, the top ten countries popular among Russian tourists in 2018 in terms of the number of outbound tourist trips from Russia for the first 9 months included Turkey (4.907 thousand trips), Abkhazia (3.621 thousand), Finland (2.498 thousand), Kazakhstan (2,310 thousand), Ukraine (1,793 thousand), China (1,449 thousand), Estonia (1,343 thousand), Georgia (979 thousand), Germany (950 thousand) and Italy (849 thousand).

The total number of outbound tourist trips from Russia abroad compared to last year increased by 6% to 32.9 million for the first 9 months of 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz