By Trend

In a message to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Slovenian President Borut Pahor expressed confidence that cooperation between the countries will develop and strengthen.

The message was sent on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Slovenia and Turkmenistan.

"A high level of political relations has been established between the Republic of Slovenia and Turkmenistan over the past years, which are based on mutual respect," the message said.

Among the priority sectors of the partnership between Ashgabat and Ljubljana are trade, communications, telecommunications, transport, air traffic, freight shipping, agriculture and food industry.

The negotiations are also underway to launch direct flights between the countries and expand business contacts.

Turkmenistan is exploring the possibilities of supplying gas to the European market. For this purpose, a project is underway to lay the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline to the shores of Azerbaijan, from where Turkmen gas can be supplied to Turkey and further to Europe.

The EU, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have been holding the talks on this project since 2011. According to the Turkmen government, the readiness of the two countries for cooperation in ensuring global energy security was stressed during Pahor’s visit to Ashgabat in late July 2014.

