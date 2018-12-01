By Trend

With the launch of a knowledge company, robotic pharmacy technology in Iran’s Urmia city will be nationalized, Rector of the Medical Sciences, Healthcare and Treatment Services University of West Azarbaijan Province Javad Aghazadeh said in an interview with IRNA.

He said that after the registration of robotic pharmacy, these robots will be produced throughout the country and distributed to the country’s medical science universities.

"This system will be used by Iranian medical science universities," he said. "This will benefit Iran’s industry, reduce costs and create jobs for young people."

He added that Urmia robotic pharmacy was purchased from Finland for 14 billion rials (over $333,000). Presently, three robots are working in this pharmacy, he said, adding that two robots control the warehouse and one robot issues medicines.

"The reduction of human factor, increasing work speed, sale of medicines at the price indicated on the package of the drug, and the introduction of new technologies in the healthcare sector are among the capabilities of the robotic pharmacy," he said.

