By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has ordered to block accounts that lack identity information or are incomplete.

The action follows a previous statement by the CBI insisting on complete identity information for all bank accounts. The organization has already notified the account owners various times and has set a deadline, ILNA reported quoting the CBI public relations office.

"Fortunately, the account owners in Bank Melli Iran have completed their information on time. However there were some accounts with incomplete identity information that were blocked according to regulationsç" CBI public relations added.

The customers can reactivate their blocked accounts by submitting information to their banks.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz