By Trend

The second round of Georgia’s presidential elections will be held on November 28 by the decision of the Central Election Commission announced yesterday, agenda.ge reports.

Wednesday, November 28 has been declared a public holiday in Georgia.

Voters will have to decide between the independent candidate supported by the Georgian Dream ruling party Salome Zourabichvili and Grigol Vashadze, the candidate of ten opposition parties who came second in the first round of the presidential elections.

3,637 polling stations will open on the election day for voters around Georgia and 57 polling stations abroad.

3,504,082 people are included in the voters list in Georgia and 13,795 registered abroad - 3,518,877 voters in total.

Georgians living abroad will be able to vote until 12 am since the second round of the presidential elections will be held on a weekday.

---

