By Trend

From December 1, internet speed in Uzbekistan will increase by 10 times, Uzbek media reported referring to Uzbektelecom.

An employee of Uzbektelecom, commenting on the issue, noted that technical work is currently being completed.

In early 2018, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed to drastically reduce prices for internet access and also to increase the connection speed at least four times in 2018, bringing it to the level of the CIS countries by 2020.

Earlier, the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Uzbekistan had also reported on the final stage of a large-scale internet-related project.

"By the end of 2018, the large-scale project to increase the speed of [internet] access will be completed," head of the digital economy development department under the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications, Azamat Karamatov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz