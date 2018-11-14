By Trend

The government of Turkmenistan has signed a memorandum of understanding in Ashgabat on the further development of cooperation in the agricultural sector with John Deere International GmbH, the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

John Deere high-performance equipment is actively involved in the agricultural work in the country, the report said.

The Turkmen Agriculture Ministry earlier signed a contract with John Deere, according to which 1,350 units of specialized equipment and spare parts produced by the company will be delivered to Turkmenistan in 2017-2020.

Cotton, wheat, rice and sugar beet are grown in Turkmenistan.

---

