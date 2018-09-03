By Trend

The Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Colonel-General Xu Qiliang will visit Dushanbe on September 4-6, Asia-Plus reported.

His visit will take place in the framework of the implementation of important agreements reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping with the leader of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Department of Information, Press, Analysis and Foreign Policy Planning of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Xu Qiliang will hold meetings and talks with Emomali Rahmon, the Minister of Defense Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo, and will visit one of military units of the Defense Ministry of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan told Asia-Plus.

This visit will help to strengthen the strategic trust between Beijing and Dushanbe, contributing to the promotion of pragmatic cooperation in the military sphere, the Defense Ministry of the country said in a statement.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping is the Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China.

