By Trend

The first state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to India will take place in October 2018, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sukhrob Kholmuradov said, opening the meeting of the eleventh Uzbek-Indian intergovernmental commission, Uzbek media reported Aug. 16.

"I hope that during today's meeting of the commission, as well as the bilateral business forum, we will agree on concrete joint events and projects that will fill the agenda of our leaders' upcoming meeting in the city of Delhi with concrete practical content," Kholmuradov said.

The official expressed hope that the visit will open a new page in the interstate relations, especially in the sphere of economy, trade and investment.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit is expected to coincide with the state holiday of India - Gandhi's birthday, India's Minister of Trade and Industry Suresh Prabhu said. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2.

---

