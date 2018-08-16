By Trend

Turkey's 100 percent domestic mobile phone brand, General Mobile, has launched its new factory, with an annual production capacity of 2.5 million units, Daily Sabah reports.

According to a statement released by General Mobile, the company continues to add value to Turkey, as well as making and growing investments in 33 countries.

General Mobile, whose brand strategy, operation, design, research and development (R&D) activities and production facilities are all managed from Turkey, brought Turkey's largest domestic mobile phone factory into production with a new factory investment of TL 100 million ($16.2 million).

Operating in 33 countries and aiming to reach 45 countries in total by the end of 2018, General Mobile is also notable for its innovation and R&D activities. In fact, with the factory investment in question, General Mobile will base its production in Turkey following its R&D center and operations management.

General Mobile Chairman Sebahattin Yaman stated that General Mobile is a brand growing through exports, stressing that the only way to secure Turkey's place in the international market is to develop technology with its own facilities and export them.

"This added value will play an important role in Turkey's development. We are producing all our models exported to 33 countries in our factory in Turkey. With our factory with an annual production capacity of 2.5 million, our goal is to produce 4.4 million units, while increasing the number of countries we operate in to 45 by the end of 2018," Yaman continued. Recalling that in 2017, some 16 percent of their total sales were achieved through exports, Yaman said with the new factory investment, they plan to increase this rate to 20 percent by the end of 2018. "In 2017, our export turnover was TL 75 million. As of the end of 2018, our export target is TL 155 million. With our production capacity increasing with the new production base, we will strengthen our exports while meeting the needs of the domestic market on the one hand," he concluded.

