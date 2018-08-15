By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a letter of condolence to Italian President Sergio Mattarella in connection with the tragedy caused by a motorway bridge collapse in the northwest Italian city of Genoa, the Turkmen government said in a message.

On behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan, as well as on his own behalf, Berdimuhamedov conveyed sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

On Aug. 14, a motorway bridge collapsed in Genoa, killing around 30 people and injuring many others. An 80-meter section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed above a river, railroad tracks and buildings. As many as 35 vehicles were driving on the section when it collapsed in torrential rain.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz