By Trend

The summit of the heads of the Caspian states will be held in August, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.

It was reported earlier that, the summit of the "Caspian group of five" will be held this year in the Kazakh city of Aktau, which is located on the coast of the Caspian Sea. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the meeting will end with the signing of the convention, which will determine the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

In response to the reporters' question, Abdrakhmanov briefly confirmed the information about implementation of the event in the first half of August.

The issue of the status of the Caspian Sea was raised after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when there was a need to demarcate the water area of the reservoir between the former Soviet republics — Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran.

To date, it remains to be determined whether the Caspian is a lake or a sea, as this will have an impact on the principles of its division.

