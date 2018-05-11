By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Moscow on May 14 for consultations on the nuclear deal, he is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, a source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed TASS.

"Mr. Minister will visit China on Saturday [May 12], will pay a visit to Moscow on Monday [May 14] and will take part in a meeting of the European parties to the deal in Brussels on Tuesday [May 15]," the source said. "In Moscow Zarif plans to meet with Lavrov.".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz