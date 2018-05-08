By Trend

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with Esther Kuisch Laroche, director of UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The delegates noted that Turkmenistan continues active work on the preparation of a number of initiatives and proposals to include not only new historical and cultural values, but also unique natural objects of the country to the UNESCO World Heritage List, according to the message.

An exchange of views took place on the prospects of partnership, including in the field of preserving the historical and architectural monuments of the Turkmen people.

Unique historic-cultural monuments of Turkmenistan such as Ancient Merv, Kunya Urgench and Ancient Nisa were included to the UNESCO World Heritage List earlier.

Kusht Depdi, a Turkmen national art of singing and dancing, was included to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2017.

Work is in progress to include the Akhal-Teke horse breeding to the list as well, and Koytendag ecosystem and Badkhyz State Nature Reserve to the UNESCO Natural Heritage List.

