Delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Abduzhabbar Abduvakhitov participated in the 45th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Dakka (Bangladesh) on May 5-6, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry stated on May 7.

According to the statement, delegations of the OIC member countries, heads of numerous international organizations and financial institutions participated in the session.

Foreign minister of the OIC member states discussed topical international and regional issues, prospects of further development of bilateral and multilateral interaction in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Uzbek delegation emphasized that the republic is carrying out practical measures on contributing to development of Islamic civilization. The country is completing construction of the International Imam Bukhari Research Center in the city of Samarkand and has launched active work of the ISESCO Special Chair under the Tashkent Islamic University.

Participants of the session have been introduced to constructive ideas and initiatives on development of science, technology and innovation put forward by the head of state during the 1st OIC Summit on Science and Technology in September 2017 in Astana.

By the initiative of the Uzbek side the 45th session of the OIC CFM adopted resolutions “On holding the 2nd OIC Summit on Science and Technology in 2020 in Uzbekistan”, “On establishment of Islamic Civilization Center in Tashkent” and “On establishment of International Islamic Center of Young Scientists in Uzbekistan”.

The OIC CFM summit participants also noted importance of the “Peace Process, Cooperation in Security Sphere and Regional Interaction” International High Level Conference on Afghanistan held in Tashkent on March 26-27, 2018.

