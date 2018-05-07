By Trend

Historically, politically, physically and financially Armenia is a burden for Russia, Mikhail Leontyev, well-known Russian journalist and TV anchor, vice president and spokesman for Rosneft oil company told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

"There was such a burden from the very beginning,” he said. “If Armenia wants to get out, then let’s sort things out. Now Armenia is holding rallies for a man who was making his political career with an intention to get out. This was the main point of his political manifestation. Stop spoiling our relations with fraternal Azerbaijanis.”

Leontyev said that Russia itself will not betray Armenia.

"We will never do it ourselves because we are not betrayers,” he said. “Who needs Armenia? No one needs Armenia except us. Armenians, existing thanks to Russia’s support, have no right to blackmail us with betrayal. Armenians just have no right. If anyone says something like that, then this person must understand this fact - they do not have this right. There would not be any Armenians and Armenia, if not for Russia.”

