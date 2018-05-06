Trend:

If the US halts the supply of F-35 fighter jets, Turkey will retaliate, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk.

"Next week I will pay a visit to the US,” he said. “During the negotiations I will stress that it is unacceptable to cancel the sale of F-35 fighter jets and if this happens, Turkey will retaliate."

Earlier, the US authorities announced the imposition of sanctions against 38 Russian individuals and legal entities.

US Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell said that Ankara's purchase of S-400 Triumph air defense systems from Russia may negatively affect the supply of the US F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.