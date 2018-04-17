By Trend

The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Business Environment of Romania have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the economic sphere, the Turkmen media reported April 17.

The document was signed in Ashgabat as part of the seventh meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Romanian Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

The agenda of the next meeting included issues of implementing previously reached agreements and identifying new areas of partnership.

At the meeting, the sides noted the high level of Turkmen-Romanian relations, which are being built on the principles of mutual trust and benefit. Trade and economic sphere, textile industry, agriculture, electric power engineering and construction were mentioned among the priority areas of cooperation.

Noting the favorable investment climate created in Turkmenistan, the members of the commission from the Romanian side expressed desire of the country’s business circles to expand their presence in the Turkmen market for implementing joint investment projects.

Issues of humanitarian partnership became the topic of the separate discussion. In this regard, the meeting participants spoke in favor of building up traditional cooperation in the spheres of education, science and culture.

