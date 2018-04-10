By Kamila Aliyeva

Afghanistan will supply its products to China through Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

This was discussed during the talks with Afghan Minister of Transport Mohammad Hamid Tahmasi in Tashkent. The leaders of Uzavtotrans JSC, Urta Osiyo Trans JSC, Uztrade JSC and Uzsanoatexport JSC attended the meeting.

Participants mulled issues of practical implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of the Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to Uzbekistan on December 4-6, 2017.

The sides agreed on using the new Tashkent – Andijan – Osh – Kashgar automobile corridor for supplying Afghan products from Mazar-i-Sharif to Kashgar by transit through Uzbekistan.

The new transport corridor Tashkent - Andijan (Uzbekistan) - Osh - Irkeshtam (Kyrgyzstan) - Kashgar (China) is the shortest automobile route from the Fergana Valley to China. In late October, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China successfully organized the first pilot caravan of nine cars that passed along this route.

The Afghan side intends to send its cargoes from Mazar-i-Sharif along the already established railway up to Andijan, then load them onto trucks going through Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to Kashgar.

To create additional conveniences for consignors and consignees in the Andijan region, a multimodal transport and logistics center has been created on the basis of the terminal of the station of Akhtachi, allowing cargo to be transported from all corners of Uzbekistan to Andijan by rail and then to China by road.

In addition, the sides agreed on equipping the international logistics center “Termez Cargo Center” with sorting and packing lines for processing and exporting fruit and vegetable products of Afghanistan enterprises to the third countries.

“During the negotiations, issues of development of cooperation in trade-economic and transport-communication spheres, in particular, the timely implementation of trade contracts and other activities aimed at bringing bilateral trade to $1 billion in the coming years were discussed. The importance of continuing work on expanding the potential of the two countries in the sphere of transit was also noted,” according to the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Trade.

The countries also intend to continue the active work on construction of the Mazar-i-Sharif - Herat railway. The need for timely preparation of the feasibility study of the project for further attracting appropriate financing was noted.

