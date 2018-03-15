By Trend

Foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Russia will meet in Astana, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message March 15.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet his Iranian and Russian counterparts Javad Zarif and Sergey Lavrov on March 16.

“The parties will discuss the settlement of the Syrian crisis,” the message said.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

---

