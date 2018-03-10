By Trend

Iran imported 33.933 million tons of goods worth $47.657 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a 23.61 percent increase in terms of value compared to the same period of the preceding year, the Iranian Customs Administration said in its latest report released March 6.

Car parts, worth $1.573 billion, topped the list of Iran's imported goods during the 11-month period, followed by corn fodder ($1.434 billion), rice ($1.03 billion), soybean meal ($838 million) and cars with 1,500-2,000 cc engines ($739 million) were the other goods mainly imported to the Islamic Republic in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Feb. 20).

China was the main exporter of goods to Iran in the mentioned period. Iran imported $11.534 billion worth of goods from China in the 11-month period.

After China, the UAE ($8.759 billion), South Korea ($3.292 billion), Turkey ($2.863 billion) and Germany ($2.641 billion) were other four biggest exporters of goods to Iran.

