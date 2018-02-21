By Trend

Turkish and Syrian intelligence services may cooperate for common purposes in case of urgent need within the Operation Olive Branch, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for the Turkish president, said Feb. 21.

Kalin said that presently there are no direct diplomatic contacts between Ankara and Damascus.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.

---

