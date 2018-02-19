By Trend

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply saddened by the plane crash on Sunday in southern Iran that reportedly killed 66 people, said Guterres' deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, Xinhua reported.

The secretary-general extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Iran, said Haq in a statement.

An Iranian passenger plane flying from Tehran to Yasouj has disappeared from radar on Feb. 18.

Iran’s Aseman Airlines confirmed that its ATR 72-500 plane has crashed in southern Isfahan.

All 66 passengers and crew members died in the incident.

