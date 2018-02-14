By Trend

Turkmenistan plans to hold population and housing census in 2022, Turkmen State News Agency reported.

The action is aimed at successfully realizing state, regional and sectoral programs, providing reliable statistical data for development of state budget, and efficiently implementing housing policy, TDH added.

The census is to be held in the framework of the UN Economic and Social Council’s "2020 World Population and Housing Census Programme", adopted on June 10, 2015.

