By Trend

The volume of exports of dates form Iran over the current fiscal year (starting March 20) has significantly increased.

Mohammdali Tahmasbi, a deputy agriculture minister, has said that country exported 171,000 tons of dates over the current fiscal year, Fars news agency reported.

According to the official the figure has surged by 22 percent.

Mohammdali Tahmasbi further added that the output of the dates in the country in the mentioned period stood at one million tons.

Iran’s agricultural exports amounted to $4.005 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 21), 3.4 percent less year-on-year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz