By Trend

On the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the 1979 revolution, Iran displayed its Ghadr ballistic missile in central Tehran on Sunday.

Ghadr ballistic missile is capable of hitting targets at a range of 2,000 km, local media reported.

A group of observers have described the show case of the missile as a show of defiance of Western pressure to curb its ballistic missile program.

Tehran has repeatedly announced that its missile program is solely defensive and it does not pose any threat to other country.

Although the country has said that the missile program is not negotiable as demanded by the Westerners, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has recently said that Tehran could discuss matters such as its regional activities or missile program with world powers, if the 2015 nuclear deal becomes a successful experience.

“Now they ask Iran to enter discussions on other issues. Our answer is clear: Make the (deal) a successful experience and then we discuss other issues,” Araqchi told a conference in Paris on Thursday.