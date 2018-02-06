By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani have spoken on the phone, confirming commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, TASS news agency reported citing the Kremlin press service.

"The parties confirmed commitment to the consistent implementation of the JCPOA on Iran’s nuclear program, which is important for maintaining global peace and stability," the report said.

"There also was a discussion of pressing issues concerning bilateral cooperation in various fields," the Kremlin press service said, adding "A decision has been made to maintain contacts on various levels."

---

