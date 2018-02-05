By Trend

The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty five banks participated in the trades, Kazakh Stock Exchange said in a message.

The US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 (immediate settlement) in tenge made KZT 322.25 per US dollar, the trades volume USD 58,550 million.

In US dollar with settlements Т+1 (settlement will be implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlement will be implemented in 2 days) in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

In Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

---

