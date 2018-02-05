By Trend

Kyrgyzstan rose from 89th to 78th position in the economic freedom rating, compiled by the American Institute of the Heritage Foundation, Kabar reports.

Among the neighboring countries, Kazakhstan has the best performance - 41st place, Tajikistan is located in the 106th line, Uzbekistan occupies 152nd position.

It should be noted that in the compiled top, Kyrgyzstan overtook such countries as Russia (107th place), Belarus (108th place), Ukraine (150th place) and Turkmenistan (169th place).

Leaders are Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, the last positions are Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea.

Analysis of economic freedom has been conducted since 1995. The Heritage Foundation's experts define economic freedom as "the absence of government interference or obstruction of the production, distribution and consumption of goods and services, with the exception of necessary protection and support of freedom for citizens as such."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz