Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US nuclear doctrine bringing humankind closer to annihilation.

"The US Nuclear Posture Review reflects greater reliance on nukes in violation of the NPT, bringing humankind closer to annihilation. No wonder the Doomsday Clock is at its most dangerous since 1953," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account Feb. 3.

"Trump’s obduracy in killing the JCPOA stems from the same dangerous imprudence," he added.

