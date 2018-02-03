By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov demanded maximum attention to advancement of soil productivity, land improvement and water supply during a government session, Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reports.

The head of state underlined the importance of the current field measures, laying the basis for future harvests of wheat, cotton and other agricultural crops, and ordered to ensure their full conformity with science-based agrotechnology.

Specific orders were given concerning the future increase of production and expansion of range of local agricultural products.

Cotton planting in Turkmenistan usually begins in the late March. Cotton is an important export item in Turkmenistan and is a highly demanded raw material for tens of businesses in dynamically developing textile industry.

Total cultivated area in Turkmenistan exceeds 500,000 hectares.

