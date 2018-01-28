By Trend

A total of 447 PYD/PKK and IS terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Afrin region of Syria, Turkish military said on Saturday, according to Anadolu agency.

The military generally uses the term "neutralize" to signify that the targets were killed.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish General Staff, the army “neutralized” 53 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists alone on Saturday.

The statement said 22 Turkish jets safely returned to their bases after destroying 42 targets -- used as weapon pits, shelters, and ammunition depots by the PYD/PKK and Deash terrorist groups.

Operation Olive Branch is "successfully continuing as planned," it added.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

