Only low percentage of Uzbek enterprises can be considered as innovative among all those operating in the country.

This was stated by the representative of the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) at a press conference in Tashkent

It was noted that most of the existing companies operate in the old-fashioned way, and use relevant tools for their work.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry conducts analysis and is ready to encourage and strongly promote the development of enterprises that produce and use the most advanced scientific and technical developments.

For domestic producers offering to the population and business and high-tech products and solutions,

The CCI is ready to organize special presentations and press conferences for domestic producers offering high-tech products and solutions to the population and businesses. The first such meeting took place on January 11.

“Of the 40,000 enterprises registered in Tashkent, about 3,000 directly interact with the city's CCI. At the same time, only a few can be considered truly innovative ones,” the head of the department of the capital administration of the CCI, Sergey Ivashchenko, said.

He also noted the slow transition or adaptation of business processes to e-commerce formats which is currently underway in the republic. Most of the businessmen are not ready to create their own online sites and sell their goods and services via them, while the whole world actively promotes its business in this way.

To date, the total number of small businesses and private entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan exceeds 200,000 units and more than 10 million people are employed in this sector.

