A draft “Law on TV and Radio Broadcasting” was adopted at a regular meeting of the Turkmen Parliament, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The law sets legal, organizational, economic and social bases for the TV and radio broadcasting in Turkmenistan, as well as regulates relations in the field of TV and radio broadcasting in the country.

Special attention in TV and radio should be paid to promotion of the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Turkmen people, says the 'Neutral Turkmenistan' newspaper Jan. 6.

“The launch of TurkmenAlem 52 E, the first national communication satellite, has given a powerful impetus to development of telecommunication technologies in our country, allowing to expand the range of modern services in the broadcasting industry, in communications and the internet,” Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

