Over 194,900 tons of aluminum ingots were produced in Iran in the first seven months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Oct. 22, 2017).

The figure indicates a fall by 3 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the data of Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

Iranian producers manufactured over 28,400 tons of aluminum ingots in the seventh calendar month (Sept. 22-Oct. 22), 2.3 percent less on a monthly basis.

About 140,400 tons of alumina powder was also produced in the country during the 7-month period, 2.3 percent more year-on-year.

At least 18,500 tons of alumina powder were produced in the country in the seventh Iranian calendar month, 8.9 percent less month-on-month, based on the ministry’s data.

Alumina is a refined version of the raw ore bauxite. It is typically used to make aluminum, but in its high purity or 'chemical grade' form, it has non-metal applications that have sensitive military uses.

Iran’s aluminum ingot production capacity stands at 487,000 tons per year. The figure is planned to reach 823,000 tons by 2020.

Based on Iran's 20-Year Vision Plan, as much as 1.5 million tons of aluminum should be annually produced by 2025.

According to a report released in 2014 by Iran Parliament's Research Center, the most serious challenge facing the country's aluminum industry is supplying the raw material, bauxite.

Iran’s proven mineral reserves stand at 37 billion tons.

Exploratory operations in aluminum and iron ore mines are the top priorities of Iran’s Industry, Mines, and Trade Ministry for investments.

