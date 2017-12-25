By Trend

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare, within two months, a draft resolution on the introduction of a “dual corridor” system for customs at the time of registration of export-import documents.

The Uzbek president made the relevant remarks while addressing the country’s parliament.

He said that the complexity of customs procedures is one of the main factors hampering the development of entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan.

According to the World Bank, today the country ranks 177th among 190 states for the convenience of passing customs procedures, which takes almost a month in Uzbekistan.

Customs clearance is carried out on the basis of data of the security alert systems in all developed countries. This saves the public resources and time of entrepreneurs, added Mirziyoyev.

The country will set the order of passage of customs through the “green” and “red” corridors in 2018, depending on the honesty of entrepreneurs.

Earlier, it was reported that export customs duties on all types of goods and licensing of exports of goods except for specific goods were abolished in Uzbekistan.

This was stipulated by a decree of the Uzbek president “On additional measures to stimulate exports and ensure the competitiveness of domestic goods in foreign markets”, dated December 15, 2017.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz