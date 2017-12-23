By Trend

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has not signed the draft state budget for 2018.

He stated this in his message to the country’s parliament. In his message, the Uzbek president summed up the results of 2017 and determined the main tasks of the state for 2018.

He particularly noted that the Ministry of Finance does not manage the budget.

“I will sign the state budget for the next year, when it is oriented towards people, not towards the Ministry of Finance,” added President Mirziyoyev.

He threatened to dismiss Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov if there are no changes within one month.

“The population must earn to pay taxes,” said President Mirziyoyev.

The Senate of Uzbekistan’s parliament on Dec. 20 approved the 2018 state budget with a surplus of 0.02 percent of GDP or 59 billion soums. The draft budget was presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov.

The revenue part of the budget is projected at 21.4 percent of GDP or 62.229 trillion soums, while the expenditures are projected at 21.4 percent of GDP or 62.17 trillion soums.

---

