TAP transports 19.4 bcm of Azerbaijani gas since commissioning

31 December 2022

The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported more than 19.4 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas to Europe since the commissioning, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov tweeted.

He noted that December 31 marks two years since the start of gas supplies from Azerbaijan via TAP.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11 billion cubic meters. As of 2022, Azerbaijan has exported 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first ten months and is expected to supply 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe by the end of the year.

The total length of the pipeline is 878 km, of which 550 km goes via Greece, 215 km via Albania, 105 km offshore, and 8 km through Italy. The offshore leg is laid at a maximum depth of 810 meters. The initial capacity of the pipeline is about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, with the option to expand the capacity up to 20 billion cubic meters.

TAP’s shareholders are BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent), and Axpo (5 percent)

