Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $2.68 on November 8 compared to the previous price, amounting to $99.92 per barrel, Trend reports on November 9 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 8 amounted to $97.76 per barrel, down by $2.72 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.49 per barrel on November 8, lowering by $3.72 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $2.8 compared to the previous price and made up $98.92 per barrel.

