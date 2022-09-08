Azerbaijani oil prices drop

8 September 2022 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $4.11 on September 7 compared to the previous price, amounting to $92.77 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 7 amounted to $91.28 per barrel, down by $4.11 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65.06 per barrel on September 7, decreasing by $4.25 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $3.99 compared to the previous price and made up $88.18 per barrel.

