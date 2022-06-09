Azerbaijani oil prices increase

9 June 2022 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.08 on June 8 compared to the previous price, settling at $130.02 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 8 amounted to $128.95 per barrel, also up by $2.07 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $88.5 per barrel on June 8, rising by $2.11 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $2.49 compared to the previous price and made up $128.29 per barrel.

