By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $6.48 on April 12 compared to the previous price, settling at $109.11 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $107.01 per barrel, increasing by $6.46 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $66.45 per barrel on April 12, increasing by $6.45 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $6.83 compared to the previous price and made up $105.33 per barrel.

---

