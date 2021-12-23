By Trend

Azerbaijan plans to expand power transmission lines in the direction of Russia, President of Azerenergy OJSC Baba Rzayev said during the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan fully provides itself with electricity and also exports it,” Rzayev said. “There are only a few companies in our country that are engaged in energy production.”

The president of Azerenergy said that a number of technical indicators for power generation companies have been lowered over the past five years to increase the energy production volume.

“New modern equipment was purchased,” Rzayev said. “Electricity transmission lines have been laid in the settlements of Georgia, Russia and Iran. It is also planned to expand these electricity transmission lines in the direction of Russia.”

“We plan to expand the export of electricity to a number of other neighboring countries,” the president of Azerenergy said.

While speaking about the work in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Rzayev stressed that Azerenergy OJSC has built a new station with a capacity of 600 megawatts, more than 400 facilities have been installed.

“The work is underway to build substations in a number of other cities and districts,” the president of Azerenergy added. “Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 small hydroelectric power stations have been commissioned.”

Rzayev said that the work related to a substation with a capacity of 130 megawatts is underway.

“A special working group has been created to deal with the projects in these districts,” the president of Azerenergy said.

“It is planned to build a substation with a capacity of 230 megawatts in Jabrayil district, as well as a substation with a capacity of 300 megawatts near Nakhchivan,” Rzayev said.

The president of Azerenergy said that the projects for the digitalization of substations are being implemented.

“This work will contribute to more efficient management of electricity, providing citizens with electricity remotely, as well as solving possible problems without the participation of a person,” Rzayev said.

