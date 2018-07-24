By Sara Israfilbayova

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is interested in gas distribution in Bulgaria.

Director of SOCAR Balkan company Murad Heydarov told Trend that back in 2015, the Bulgarian government presented a set of projects on energy cooperation to Azerbaijan.

In particular, the Azerbaijani side was invited to participate in the construction of gas filling stations, invest in the construction of oil and gas storage facilities, and oil refineries.

“The sphere of SOCAR’s interests in Bulgaria includes several potential projects, however the distribution of gas is currently on the agenda,” Heydarov said.

The company is exploring opportunities to invest in Bulgaria’s gas distribution network.

Earlier, SOCAR confirmed its intention to invest in the development of Bulgaria’s gas distribution network.

SOCAR’s interest in ensuring gas supply of Bulgarian cities was expressed during a meeting of Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in January.

SOCAR has already successfully invested in this sector in Georgia and can use this experience in Bulgaria as well.

SOCAR is a wholly state-owned national oil company headquartered in Baku, Azerbaijan. The company produces oil and natural gas from onshore and offshore fields in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea.

The company includes three production associations, one oil refining and gas processing enterprise, an oil flotilla, a deep-water base plant, two trusts, one institute, and 23 structures.

SOCAR established joint companies (including Georgia and Turkey), alliances, operating in various sectors of oil and gas spheres. It has representative offices in Georgia, the U.S., Turkey, Romania, Austria, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Great Britain, Iran, Germany, Ukraine, Belgium and Canada.

---

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Sara_999Is

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz