By Sara Israfilbayova

The repair of the catalytic cracking unit at the Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery will be completed today.

The Refinery reported that repair of the installation is in the final stage, an order has already been given to complete the repair work and start the catalytic cracking unit during today.

During the repair of the installation, gasoline was not imported to Azerbaijan, the entire demand of the population was provided by the residual reserve at the plant in the amount of about 80,000 tons.

On July 3, 2018, an accident occurred on the transformer of one of the substations of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC located in the city of Mingachevir. In this regard, in 39 cities and regions of the republic, including Baku and Ganja, there were interruptions in the supply of electricity.

In connection with the incident, the operation of all installations at the oil refinery stopped. Subsequently, all the processing installations, except for the catalytic cracking unit, switched to normal operation mode.

At present, the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, is being modernized and the process will be completed by 2021. The production capacity of the refinery will be increased from 6 million to 7.5 million tons per year as a result.

SOCAR announced the liquidation of the Azneftyag refinery and its merger with the Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev, in 2015. This decision was made in the framework of works to improve and optimize the structure of SOCAR.

The refinery meets Azerbaijan’s entire demand for petroleum products and exports 45 percent of the products. The petroleum products processed at the plant include automotive gasoline, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, black oil, petroleum coke, and others.

---

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Sara_999Is

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz