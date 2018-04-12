By Kamila Aliyeva

BP and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR continue to work together to provide a long-term future for oil and gas production in Azerbaijan, BP reported on April 11.

The company said that the first gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field will be delivered to Turkey’s Eskisehir soon as part of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project.

“Turkey's state-owned crude oil and natural gas pipelines and trading company BOTAS and Azerbaijan's state-owned national oil and gas company SOCAR are undertaking work to deliver first gas to Eskisehir, Turkey’s Anatolian city in the middle of 2018 as part of the TANAP project,” according to the message.

SOCAR holds a 58-percent interest in TANAP, BOTAS has a 30-percent share while BP owns a 12-percent stake.

The Southern Gas Corridor, worth $41.5 billion, is considered as one of the priority energy projects for the EU, which strives for diversification of gas supplies. The project envisages the transportation of of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

The first gas within the Shah Deniz-2 project will be delivered to Turkey in 2018, and to Europe in 2019.

