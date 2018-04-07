Trend:

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, envisaging transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will allocate more than $17.3 million for 433 projects in 11 provinces through which it passes, Turkish media reported citing a message from TANAP consortium.

The funds will be allocated for supporting the economic and social development of the regions on the pipeline route, said the company.

About 4,500 grant applications submitted between Feb. 11 and April 20, 2017 were evaluated and it was decided to support 433 projects, according to the message.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.